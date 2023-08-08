TD Cowen Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.