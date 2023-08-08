Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $382.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

