Telos (TLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Insider Activity at Telos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $168,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

