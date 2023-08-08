Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teradata by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

