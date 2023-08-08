Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $478,712. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

