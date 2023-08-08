Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $132,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.