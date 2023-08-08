Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 27,681.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,325,000 after acquiring an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Textron by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 397,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 367,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

