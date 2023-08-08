The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Chemours by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Chemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

