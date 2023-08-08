The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.66. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

