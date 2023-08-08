The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Middleby Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

