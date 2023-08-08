The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in New York Times by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.