The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMG opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,199. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

