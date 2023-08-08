TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 67.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 520.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 36.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $944.30 million, a PE ratio of -172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

