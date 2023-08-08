TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $297.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $300.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

