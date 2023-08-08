Topgolf Callaway Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,631 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the typical volume of 2,090 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 778,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MODG stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

