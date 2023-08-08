Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Insider Sells $14,560.08 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) insider James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $14,560.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,359.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $714.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caz Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Traeger in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

