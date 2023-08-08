Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,830 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

