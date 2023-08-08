Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,100 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

