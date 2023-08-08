Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 300 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

