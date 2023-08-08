Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,142 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

