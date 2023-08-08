Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 430 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

