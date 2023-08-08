Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 460 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,316,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $1,290,218 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.