Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 620 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $2,351,330 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

