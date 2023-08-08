Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,980 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

