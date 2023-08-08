Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

