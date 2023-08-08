Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

