Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 248,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

