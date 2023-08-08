Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,588,000 after acquiring an additional 997,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

