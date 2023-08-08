Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

