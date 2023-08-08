Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,747 shares of company stock worth $22,563,277. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Paylocity stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $274.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

