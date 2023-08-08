Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.