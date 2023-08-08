Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,980 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 103,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

