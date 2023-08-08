Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 950 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

