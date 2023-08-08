Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BERY opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

