Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,007 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in UGI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in UGI by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.