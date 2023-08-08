Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sealed Air by 218.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

