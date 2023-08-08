Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Snap by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,976,000 after buying an additional 875,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,754.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $517,348.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $24,864,156 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

