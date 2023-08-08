Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

