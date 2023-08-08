Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after buying an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

