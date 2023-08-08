Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

