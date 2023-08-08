Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.