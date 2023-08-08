Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,534,000 after buying an additional 132,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,466,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

