Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RH were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $401.92 on Tuesday. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.87.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

