Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

