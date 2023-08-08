Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.93 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $255.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.93 and its 200 day moving average is $296.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $251.38 and a one year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

