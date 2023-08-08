Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in News were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

