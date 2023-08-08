Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

