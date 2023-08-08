Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.03 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

