Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,809,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.1 %

WHR stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

