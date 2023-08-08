Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

